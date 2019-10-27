|
Lea Lowe, formerly Marie Lowe Rubright, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Belmont Village in Rancho Palos Verdes. She immigrated from Shanghai, China as a college student, attending both the University of Redlands and USC in their music programs. She was immensely talented and sang at the Disneyland Hotel, where she was the Dragon Lady in the Mandarin Lounge, which was specially created for her performances. She was a founding member of the East West Players and performed in many musicals. She also worked as a designer in fashion for her family's sweater business, Lilly of California, and in jewelry in her own business, Lea's Collection. She is survived by her daughters, Lillian Rubright Bridges and Leslie Rubright Daff; her grandchildren, Stephen Lesefko, Charles Daff, Alex Lesefko and Kathryn Daff; and her great-grandson, Hendrik Lesefko. Her daughter, Lorraine Rubright, preceded her in death in 2010. A special thank you to the love of her life, Ed Hancock, for his loving care. A celebration of Lea's life will be held at Forest Lawn Glendale at Wee Kirk o' the Heather Chapel at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with a reception to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 27, 2019