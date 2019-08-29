|
Oct 29, 1930 - Aug 16, 2019 Evangelia "Lea" Perahia, a 40 year resident of Torrance CA, passed away on Friday August 16, 2019. Born in Salonica Greece on October 29, 1930 to George and Anastasia Alexandropoulo, Lea was 88 when she passed. She was the most amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend God has ever created. Evangelia and David ran Lisa's Flowers in Hawthorne for 30 years. Her creative designs served the people of the greater South Bay area in their times of joy and sadness. Her Greek and American cooking skills were second to none. Her support for all her sons' endeavors from muscle cars to rock and roll recordings and touring was invaluable. Her home was always spotless and her gardens were magazine worthy. She always created a festive atmosphere at her house for friends and family with parties, lots of food and Greek desserts. Lea is survived by her sons Leon Perahia and Joshua Perahia and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by David, her husband of 42 years. She is greatly loved and will be sorely missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at Rice Mortuary in Torrance from 5:00pm until 9:00pm, the Trisagion will be at 6:30pm. The Service will be held at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday August 31 at 9:30am with a reception following until 11:45am. Burial will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Go to www.LAfuneral.com to obtain directions to the services.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 29, 2019