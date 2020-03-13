|
02/01/1937 - 03/01/2020 Alright everyone, take your seats. Ms LeNetta Cecelia Richardson passed away March 1, 2020 at the age of 83. She taught History & French at Dana Middle School from 1960-1996 and traveled the world over her summer vacations. LeNetta was a long time San Pedro resident, a congregant of 1st Presbyterian Church of San Pedro and an enthusiastic volunteer with San Pedro Meals on Wheels and South Bay Cats Rescue. She is survived by her sister, Donna Martin and nieces, Kari Richardson, Christina Cope & Arlene Rolfs. A memorial gathering/internment ceremony will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 16th, 2020 at Green Hills. Class is dismissed.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 13, 2020