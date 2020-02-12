Home

06/04/1964 - 02/08/2020 Lenko Luka Mariani passed away peacefully on February 8,2020. He was born in Split, Croatia to parents Jozo and Vinka Mariani on June 4, 1964. He immigrated to San Pedro with his parents in 1969. Attanded local schools and graduated from San Pedro High School. He is survived by his parents and his two sons, Luka and Nick. also by his aunts Seka & Sveto, aunt Key & family, Washington State, many cousins & friends, Komiza, Croatia, & San Pedro. Memorial Service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to USC Canser Fund.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 12, 2020
