Leola M. Cork


1921 - 2020
Leola M. Cork Obituary
Leola M. Cork, a longtime resident of Torrance, CA, died on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born September 4, 1921 in Chandler, OK, to John Francis Kelley and Mamie Ethel (Sadler) Kelley. She graduated high school from Clinton, OK and went on to earn a bookkeeping certification from a business school in Clinton. Soon afterwards, she moved to southern California where she married her (late) husband, Gerald Raymond Cork. They were married 53 years and enjoyed domestic travel with friends and family for many years. She worked in the accounting department at Longren Aircraft Company in Torrance, CA for several years. She later joined CBS (at the CBS Studio Center) in Los Angeles, where she retired after 28 years as Director of Cost Accounting. While she had no children of her own, she was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She avidly stayed in touch with friends and family through mail and phone calls throughout her years. At the age of 89, she relocated to Tulsa, OK to be near family. She resided at Montereau Senior Adult Living until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters (Betty Kappel and Evelyn Riley) and great nephew (Clay Joseph Cabaniss). She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention, who loved her dearly. She will be interred at Green Hills Memorial Park in Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA. There are no services planned. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa, OK 918-663-2233
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 18, 2020
