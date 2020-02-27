Home

10/24/1923 - 02/20/2020 Leona Wesley was born Oct 24, 1923 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Ernest and Sarah Doolittle, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on February 20, 2020. She is survived by her devoted children Kathleen Lane (David), and Richard Wesley (Nancy), grandchildren Matthew, Erin, Jared, and Michelle, and great grandchildren Zoe, Elizabeth, Wyatt, Addison, Reese, Finley, and Rhett. Funeral Services will be held Saturday Feb 29th at 10:00a.m. in the Green Hills Historic Church located at 27501 So. Western Av., Rancho Palos Verdes 90275.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 27, 2020
