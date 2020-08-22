LeRoy Foughty of San Pedro passed away on May 17, 2020 at home at age 87. LeRoy Foughty, known to his friends as "Pop" was born December 31, 1933 in Springfield, Missouri. He was the first born to Harry Lee and Ruth Fern Foughty, and his sister is Barbara Sue Moody. He is survived by his only son, Terry Lee; daughter-in-law, Maura Lee; grandchildren, Amanda Lee, Jamie Lee, and great-grandson, Carter Lee. He is also survived by his nephew; Ron Moody; niece, Becky Moody and brother-in-law, Paul Leon Moody. By his 20th birthday, he married Beverly Hughes in 1952, with Terry being born in 1953. LeRoy enjoyed flying more than life, so much that by age 25, he owned a flight school in Compton. During his lifetime, he owned about 20 airplanes and flew them all. Later in life, he switched hobbies to sailing, and with family and friends he sailed up and down the coast of California. The next hobby consisted of going to the beaches and deserts of California to ride dune buggies and ATV's. Later in life, as a single man, LeRoy loved to have fun, so to be able to finance all his toys, he became a very successful property developer in the South Bay. Services will be private.





