Lester Ioerger, Jr. (1928 2020) passed away on January 20,2020 at the age of 91. Born in Bloomington, Ill. on June 1,1928, Les was a 2-year Veteran Marine, private 1st class in World War II, with honorable discharge in 1948. Les and his wife, Edith, who died Sept 26,2003, raised their family in Carson, CA. He was a career locksmith. For the past 15 years Les lived in Bakersfield Ca with his youngest son Michael, who cared for him. Les and Edith have 4 children. Randy, Nancy, Brad (died December 16 ,1998) and Michael. The viewing will be held at Mission Valley Mortuary in Bakersfield Monday Jan 27th. Visit the Mortuary site to pay tribute, www.missionfamilymortuary.com. The Veteran's affairs sergeant of burial will be held January 28th at 12:00 noon, Green Hills Cemetery Rancho Palos Verdes CA.Marine
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 25, 2020