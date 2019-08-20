|
8/6/1935 - 8/14/2019 Lester Leo Smith went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2019. He was 84 years old and had lived a full and blessed life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Janet, his older brother Dale who lives in Colorado Springs, his 3 children (Greg, Jodi and Natalie) and six grandchildren. Lester was born on a farm in Earlton, Kansas along with his twin brother Chester Cleo. He later moved to Neosho, Missouri and then to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Palmer High School. For part of this time, his older sister, Opal, had helped to take care of the twins when their mother passed away at an early age. In 1957 after graduating from Colorado School of Mines as a Chemical Engineer he started his career at a refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming. It was in Sinclair that he met and married Janet. Starting in 1972 Lester worked for ARCO as an engineer and later in management. His work took the family to Houston, Texas, Ferndale, Washington and Los Angeles, California where he eventually retired in 1995. After retiring he enjoyed many wonderful trips with family and friends. He worked with Habitat for Humanity and took woodworking classes. He loved doing handy work, being an AWANA leader and volunteering at Peninsula Community Church. Les lived as a powerful example of integrity, hard work and determination, generosity and faith. He served his family as a proud husband, loving father and grandfather. The Memorial Service for Lester will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 3:00 pm at Peninsula Community Church 5640 Crestridge Road, RPV 90275. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the building fund at Peninsula Community Church or The .
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 20, 2019