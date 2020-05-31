Lillian Latona Alldredge
Lillian Latona Alldredge Jan 19, 1930 - May 20, 2020 Lillian Latona Owen Alldredge passed away on May 20, 2020 of natural causes, she was 90. Affectionately called "Lil", she was born in Evansville, Indiana on January 19, 1930, third child to Marvin and Emma Owen.She grew up in Indiana, moving to California with her husband and three children in 1958. Lillian was a homemaker, deftly talented in anything creative, be it oil painting, cake decorating, dressmaking, or cooking, (albeit not cleaning, wink, wink). She baked and decorated four of her five children's wedding cakes, as well as many others. She painted portraits of many of her family members, and other subjects. Lillian was extremely intelligent and witty, an avid reader and wordsmith. "Scrabble was her game, and winning was her aim", which she often did to the chagrin of her opponents, (usually her children). She was the president of The Friends of the Library, Lawndale Branch for 40 years. She was a devout Catholic, a long time parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure, demonstrating God's love daily and unconditionally. She loved her family and reveled in the many offspring gathered around her. Her proudest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren, always present at events and special days. Lillian is pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, Wayne, and her first-born daughter, Linda. She is survived by her remaining four children; Michael (Joyce), Mary (Dan), Teresa (Cormac), and David, as well as 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.


Published in Daily Breeze on May 31, 2020.
