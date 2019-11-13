|
|
Lillian Mary Hugg Houchen passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Lillian was born on the Hugg family farm in Platte, South Dakota on May 7, 1926. She attended school in a one room school house on the family farm followed by four years at Platte High School where she was art editor for her 1943 school annual. After graduation in 1943, Lillian moved to Chicago where she worked for the Bendix Corporation and Chicago Title. She loved the excitement of the big city where she attended concerts at Grant Park, including Glenn Miller's orchestra and her favorite Buddy Clark. Shortly after the war she followed her oldest sister to Seattle, Washington. It was there she met the love of her life, William Houchen. They married on June 10, 1961. Lillian proudly served as curator of the Charles and Emma Frye Art Museum during her time there. In 1964, Bill and Lill relocated to southern California, eventually settling in Carson. She remained in the area until her death. Lillian will be remembered by her nephews and nieces and their families, as well as her many loving caretakers and friends, for her fondness of South Dakota, her love of music, her poetry and her art. A memorial service will be held at Coastal Funeral Center in Lomita on Friday, November 15th at 3:00 p.m. Final interment will be at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona next to her beloved husband at a later date. Donations in Lillian's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 13, 2019