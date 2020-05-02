Linda Jo Snodgrass
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus took the hand of his faithful daughter, Linda Jo Snodgrass, and led her home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2020 at the age of 67. Linda was born on August 14, 1952 in Crescent City, CA to Margaret and Carl Duncan. Linda is survived by her children, Angela (and Karl) Schneider, Anthony (and Kasie) Winiecki, Oliver (and Amanda) Snodgrass, Spencer (and Sueann) Snodgrass; her siblings, Ray and Robert Hubert, Alice Duncan; and her grandkids, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Logan, Audrey, Hannah, Hayden, Luke, Vivian, Rachel, Arisa, and Savannah. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Carl Duncan of San Diego, CA as well as her siblings, Maxine Grant, Maureen Presley, Jack Hubert and Tiny Duncan. After moving to Carson, CA, Linda began working for Northrop Grumman in El Segundo, CA. Linda enjoyed spending time in the Word of God and visiting with her grandkids. Services will be determined at a later date. The family welcomes donations in Linda's name to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?frequency_selected=3&sc_icid=honors-lp-donate-bttn-top.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved