July 31, 1942 - Aug. 12, 2019 Linda Vidovich, "Miss Vid" passed away August 12th at the age of 77. Born and raised in San Pedro, our Linda was a long-time, beloved teacher with LAUSD. She spent over half her career at Fries Avenue Elementary School in Wilmington and finished her career at Leland Street Elementary School in San Pedro. Linda loved teaching all children but was partial to 4th grade. She served as the PE teacher at Fries for a couple of years and excelled in that position. Graduating from San Pedro High School in 1961 Linda attended San Jose State and Long Beach State Universities before settling in to her teaching career. Linda remained lifelong friends with members of her own kindergarten class, students, fellow teachers, school staff, neighbors and strangers alike. Linda was the fourth of five children of Andrew and Katy Vidovich. She is survived by her older sister Elsie (Frank) Clasby of Alameda, CA, brothers Frank (JoAnn) Vidovich of San Pedro, CA, and Tony Vidovich of Chino Hills, CA, and younger sister Kathy (Paul) Moritz of Avalon, CA. Linda often loved to celebrate Fridays at local happy hours. She was known for her generous spirit, her love for family, friends, and her beloved kitties. She will be terribly missed by her many nieces and nephews as well as all those she treated like family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Katy Vidovich, sister-in-law Arlein Vidovich and best friend of over 40 years, Carolyn Miller. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30AM, at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 877 W 7th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731. Interment will follow the Mass at 12:00PM, at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. In lieu of flowers, Linda would have loved for donations to be made to: Club 21 Learning and Resource Center for Individuals with Down Syndrome, 539 N. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91011 www.clubtwentyone.org or South Bay Cats, PO Box 6263, San Pedro CA 90734, www.southbaycats.com. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 17, 2019