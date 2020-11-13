1/1
Linda McGonegal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 4, 1948 - Oct 30, 2020 Linda Lee McGonegal, a 57 year resident of the South Bay, passed away Friday October 30, 2020 in Torrance, California. Born in Alameda County, California, Linda was 72 when she died. Linda married Timothy M. VanNurden on October 19, 1966, they had one child together. Linda had a beauty shop in Lomita for 40 years which she loved. She loved God, family and friends. She loved to entertain by cooking big meals and inviting people over. Linda married Fermin Ponce de Leon on August 14, 1978. Linda was a huge fan of our military which began as a child; her hero was her veteran Grandfather Charles C. McGonegal. Linda loved dressing up as Mrs. Claus collecting wrapped toys and handing them out at the VFW to the children. She was preceded in death by her Dad, Caron C McGonegal, Mom, Madeline McGonegal, sisters, Sharen I. Heinz, Charlene C. Robello, and nephew, Jon K. Robello. Linda is survived by her daughter, Tamara M. Hoffman (Bart), grandson, Simon B. Hoffman; granddaughter; Samantha M. Hoffman; sister; Bonnie C. Roach; nephews, nieces, and cousins. You will be missed but will live on in our beautiful memories and our hearts. Love you Mom. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved