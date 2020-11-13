June 4, 1948 - Oct 30, 2020 Linda Lee McGonegal, a 57 year resident of the South Bay, passed away Friday October 30, 2020 in Torrance, California. Born in Alameda County, California, Linda was 72 when she died. Linda married Timothy M. VanNurden on October 19, 1966, they had one child together. Linda had a beauty shop in Lomita for 40 years which she loved. She loved God, family and friends. She loved to entertain by cooking big meals and inviting people over. Linda married Fermin Ponce de Leon on August 14, 1978. Linda was a huge fan of our military which began as a child; her hero was her veteran Grandfather Charles C. McGonegal. Linda loved dressing up as Mrs. Claus collecting wrapped toys and handing them out at the VFW to the children. She was preceded in death by her Dad, Caron C McGonegal, Mom, Madeline McGonegal, sisters, Sharen I. Heinz, Charlene C. Robello, and nephew, Jon K. Robello. Linda is survived by her daughter, Tamara M. Hoffman (Bart), grandson, Simon B. Hoffman; granddaughter; Samantha M. Hoffman; sister; Bonnie C. Roach; nephews, nieces, and cousins. You will be missed but will live on in our beautiful memories and our hearts. Love you Mom. Visit www.lafuneral.com
to send the family messages and share memories.