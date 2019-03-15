July 30, 1952 - March 9, 2019 Lindsey Marie Stade (Teal) was born July 30, 1952 in Santa Barbara, CA & met her Savior 10:45am, March 9, 2019 in Torrance, CA. She moved from Santa Barbara to Southern California in 1953 with her father and mother, Courtney and Patricia Teal, along with her brother John Teal, who is 3 years older and eventually settled in San Pedro, California. Having a very happy childhood, she went through her formal education graduating from San Pedro High School in 1970. Lindsey started attending the First Baptist Church along with her little sister Courtnee Teal (4 1/2 years younger), and, when at the age of 14, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior, which she always said was the most important day in her life. After high school, she started attending Los Angeles Harbor College, and in the Fall semester of 1971 she met David (Dave) Stade. During the next several months, Lindsey and Dave became friends and eventually starting dating. Love blossomed quickly especially after Dave accepted Jesus in June of 1972. Then, on November 1, 1972, Dave asked Lindsey to marry him and they were married at the same 1st Baptist Church on June 16, 1973. So happy, Lindsey gave Dave their first son on September 9, 1975, Jason David Stade. And, shortly thereafter a second son arrived, Russell Thomas Stade was born on October 22, 1976. Lindsey loved her family times especially camping when they traveled with a tent trailer and then moved up to their 24' motorhome visiting Yosemite & Lake Tahoe and a lot of California beaches. Lindsey loved the outdoors (especially the beach and the ocean) and everything about the fun of being together. Another love for her was church life as a family, where she loved to sing in the choir & occasionally teaching women bible studies. And, oh, how she loved to sing! Lindsey also loved being the homemaker as Dave worked making the living. This was her favorite part of her life taking care of her 2 boys and her husband making her home with flair and happiness and love. Starting in December,1999, the 1st of 5 grandchildren arrived Matthew David Stade born to Jason and Nicky Stade. At the time of Lindsey's passing, she also had Joseph Stade (17) & Emily Stade (14) also born to Jason and Nicky. Penelope Stade (11) and Austyn Stade (9) were born to Russell and Jennifer Stade. And all the grandchildren loved their "Granna" and oh, how she loved them. Lindsey lost her 10-month fight with cancer and on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:45am she entered eternity and into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband of 45+years, David Stade, her mother Patricia Teal, her brother & sister-in-law John and Kris Teal, her sister and brother-in-law, Courtnee and Thomas Payne, her 5 grandchildren plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in her memory on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 25501 Oak Street, Lomita, CA 90717. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary