June 19, 1949 - May 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Lizabeth Trani announces her passing on May 17, 2020. She was the first child born to the late Jim and Josephine Trani on June 19, 1949. Liz graduated from Mary Star High School and attended Immaculate Heart College and USC. Liz was a hard worker and always loved what she was doing. Her careers included working at Trani's Majestic, the Post Office, Trani's Chocolate Shop, but she was the most proud of being one of the first women to join the Marine Clerks, Local 63. While her life had its ups and downs, Liz always kept a positive and upbeat attitude. When asked how she was doing, she would always answer with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye, "terrific!" Liz never met a stranger that didn't become a friend. Liz is survived by her sister, Sharon (Dave) Alexander, her brothers, Jim (Viki) Trani & John Trani, her nephews, Jimmy, Dustin, and niece Jessica. She is also survived by her second family and caregiver Beatrice and her children Rosa, Vanessa, Andres and Nyeli. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Star of the Sea High School, 2500 N. Taper Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 23, 2020.