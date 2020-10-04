1/2
Ljubo Matulich
Dec. 8, 1915 - October 1, 2020 On October 1st, Ljubo Matulich, our beloved dad, grandfather, great grandfather and husband passed away peacefully, at home, with his family by his side. He would have been 105 years old in December. He was born in Molat, Croatia. When he was in his early 20s, he joined the Croatian Navy and was awarded his first pair of shoes. His life was filled with amazing accomplishments. Those he was most proud of was his beautiful and successful family, spanning several generations. He, and his beautiful wife Mary, were married 73 years. They enjoyed life to the fullest. They traveled, cooked, gardened and danced whenever they got a chance. Ljubo's legacy are his children, John, Robert and Joe and their children and grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Mary Star of the Sea church on Tuesday, October 6, at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 4, 2020.
