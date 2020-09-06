Lloyd Kay Adams, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 2, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Loyd H. Adams and Nettie Griffiths, and was raised in Santa Monica, California. He married Mary L. Gerber on September 18, 1954, in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and together they raised 7 children. After Mary's passing in 2011, Lloyd married Miyako Smith on April 13, 2013 in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Lloyd graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1948. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1950, primarily in the submarine service. He received his AA degree in Japanese from El Camino College in 1981, a BA degree in Business Management from the University of Redlands in 1982, and an MBA from University of Phoenix in 1984. Lloyd was a 62 year resident of the South Bay. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including full-time missionary to Japan and Fiji, Stake High Counselor, Area Supervisor over Seminaries, Choir Director, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Bishop, and Patriarch. He was an example of a man of integrity. Lloyd was a true renaissance man and a life-long learner. He was a member of the Alpha Mu Gamma (The National Collegiate Foreign Language Honor Society), he sang in the Southern California Mormon Choir, and served as a consultant for Torrance Performing Arts Consortium (TPAC). After retiring from Northrop Grumman Corporation, he pursued certification in Antique Appraisals and became an educator in the field. Lloyd loved to sing and conduct choirs, wrote poetry, was a voracious reader, and collected antiques. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark, and his wife, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Miyako; his children, Cheryl (Craig) Bentz, Gail (Dave) Jones, Steven (Karyn) Adams, Michael (Cynthia) Adams, Lynn (Jerry) Bateman, and Eric (Betsey) Adams; 34 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Green Hills Cemetery with military honors. A private memorial service will be held on September 26, in Torrance, California, which will be recorded and posted for public viewing.





