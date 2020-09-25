1/1
Lois May Chamberlain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nov 24, 1923 - Sept 21, 2020 Age 96, Lois May Barney Chamberlain, passed away September 21, 2020 after a short battle with pulmonary edema. Born on November 24, 1923 to Pearl and Harlow Barney, she was one of their seven daughters. Lois was raised in Lowden, Washington-now a suburb of Walla Walla where she attended high school. Lois met her husband, James Lowell Chamberlain, of 62 years during World War II while he was stationed at the Air Base in Walla Walla and she was working at Sears. After the war, Lois and Jim eventually settled in Hawthorne, California where they raised their two children. They moved into Cherry Hills Club, Sun City in 2005 where they made friends and appreciated the TLC they received from staff. Lois worked for many years as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, raising cymbidium orchids, roses, African violets, and serving as a seamstress for her children and herself. Lois was famous for her apple pie, open-faced peach and lemon pies. Her extended family has always been important to her. Lois was active in PTA, serving as president at several schools. Lois worked as an elementary special education assistant for many years after both her children had completed middle school. Upon her retirement, she and Jim enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and playing golf at many unique sites. They spent many hours playing a variety of card games with friends and family, rooting for favorite LA sports teams, and participating in family activities. Lois is survived by her daughter Donna of Murrieta, her son Robert, and daughter-in-law Joanne of St. Augustine Beach, FL. Lois has five special grandchildren: Rachel Chamberlain and her husband Adam Jazairi, Shaun Chamberlain, Jared Lader, and Isla Lader. She has beloved nieces and nephews in the San Diego and Orange County areas and throughout Washington state. Lois was an inspiration and loved by many because of her caring ways and exceptional interest in others. Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 1:00 PM at Inglewood Park Cemetery, Inglewood, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Surfrider Foundation, which is dedicated to the protection of the world's oceans, waves, and beaches.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved