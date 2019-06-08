Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Sandor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Sandor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Sandor Obituary
June 8, 1930 - May 13, 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Lois J Sandor 88, of Murrieta CA. She was born June 8, 1930 and passed away quietly May 13, 2019. Originally from Wadena, MN Lois was a long time resident of Manhattan and Hermosa Beach. After her retirement she moved to Paradise CA, missing her family she returned to southern California making Murrieta CA her home. Lois is survived by her children that loved and cherished her, Richard, Ronald, Teresa, Sandra and Martin; 1 grandchild Jonathon . Her family will miss her greatly. Lois's ashes will be scattered at sea in a private ceremony.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.