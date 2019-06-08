|
June 8, 1930 - May 13, 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Lois J Sandor 88, of Murrieta CA. She was born June 8, 1930 and passed away quietly May 13, 2019. Originally from Wadena, MN Lois was a long time resident of Manhattan and Hermosa Beach. After her retirement she moved to Paradise CA, missing her family she returned to southern California making Murrieta CA her home. Lois is survived by her children that loved and cherished her, Richard, Ronald, Teresa, Sandra and Martin; 1 grandchild Jonathon . Her family will miss her greatly. Lois's ashes will be scattered at sea in a private ceremony.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 8, 2019