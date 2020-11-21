1946 - November 17, 2020 Loraine Marie (Shue) Weber, age 74, of Palos Verdes Estates, California, went to her eternal home Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020. Loraine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and dear friend to many. Loraine was born in 1946, in Flint, Michigan. Married to Richard Edmund Weber May 4, 1968. Loraine graduated from Hawthorne High School (CA) in 1964 and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of California, Long Beach, in 1999. Loraine was an accomplished artist with pieces featured in several juried art shows around the South Bay, including a First Place Award, California Open Exhibition, Long Beach Arts, Long Beach, CA 2012 for her painting Mother and Me. Of her art, Loraine said, "Life is but a series of moments and those moments that are captured in the mind are called memories. We revisit these memories throughout our life by viewing remembered moments from the mind's eye or by viewing the captured moments of the camera's eye. My work is another method of visiting these moments. My paintings are a glimpse back in time of the captured moments of ordinary people." Loraine's favorite things to do included going to the movies on Tuesdays with Rich, talking with her family on the Portal, and discussing political subjects of the day. Loraine was a member of St. John Fisher Church for 30 years, and of St. Catherine Laboure Church prior to moving to PV. Loraine was a member of the Palos Verdes Art Center, and she particularly enjoyed the many excursions with her art group. Loraine is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard; daughter, Christina (Jim) Snyder; son, Richard (Laura) Weber; and four granddaughters, Emma (17), Delilah (8), Farrah (5), and Marin (2); two sisters, JoAnn (Shue) Myers and Louise (Shue) Hunter; and several nieces and nephews. We will always remember her wit and her laugh over a gin martini. She was predeceased by her parents, Lloyd George and Laura Marie Shue. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life expected in July 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Barbara Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai.





