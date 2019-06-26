May 25, 1931 - June 14, 2019 Lorena Mae Blumenstock Oard, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away in the comfort of her daughter's home in Placerville, California on June 14, 2019 at the age of 88. Lorena was born and raised in Hermosa Beach, California. Lorena worked for the Telephone Company before she met the man she would marry. On October 10, 1952, Lorena married the love of her life, James Oard. Together they raised 7 wonderful children. Lorena lived the majority of her life in Hermosa Beach. She was a room mother for her children's classes at school. She was involved in Reading Circle at her church. She enjoyed bowling in South Bay leagues and loved painting woodwork with her husband which filled theirs, their neighbors and their children's homes with works of art. Lorena touched so many lives and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She is survived by her children Kenneth (Cathy), Gail (Marty), Dennis (Chandra), Deborah (Larry), Stephen, Norman (Karyn) and Stephanie (Shane), along with 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Monday July 1 from 5-9pm at Rice Mortuary in Torrance. The service will be held at Rice Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday July 2 at 9:30am. Burial will follow at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside at 1:30pm. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (ALZinfo.org). Please go to Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online Video Tribute. Published in Daily Breeze on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary