Loretta Gandara Inocentes October 16, 1958- March 20, 2019 With sadness and great sorrow our loved one Loretta (mother, grandmother, sister, and friend) has passed away suddenly. She was preceded in death by her father, Efren (Frank) Gandara; mother, Eleanor (David) Torrez; and brothers, David and Daniel Gandara. She is survived by her sons, Antonion Inocentes II and Mason Inocentes; grandchildren, Antonio Inocentes III, Hailey Inocentes, Maciana Villa-Inocentes; siblings, Frank, Stephen (Sharon), Anthony, and Leonard Gandara; and sister, Elaine (Billy) MacDonald. Please join her sons, family, and friends for a celebration of her life on April 13, 2019 at 8:30am. Services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1292 W. Santa Cruz Street, San Pedro, CA 90732. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 10, 2019