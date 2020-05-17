April 28, 1956 - April 29, 2020 Lori Ann Wesdell was born on April 28, 1956 in Santa Monica, California to parents Leo and Kathleen Aichinger. She was one of seven children they raised living for over 60 years near the ocean in beautiful Redondo Beach. Lori's parents were born and raised in Minnesota, Dad in the city of St. Paul and Mom in the small town of Buell. The family was devoutly Catholic and among the founding members of St. Lawrence Martyr church near their home. Lori met her own Midwestern guy named Mike when he moved to make Redondo his favorite beach and is now very blessed to have been her husband since July 1984. For the last 35 years they built and lived a beautiful life together in San Diego. Lori was a life-long learner, gifted and industrious - having begun work as a teenage Operator at General Telephone Co. She later held administrative positions at some of the emerging high technology companies which thrived in San Diego's Sorrento Valley. Lori worked hard and studied to earn her B.S. degree in Public Administration at SDSU followed by a Masters of Education degree to complete a career transition to teach young children, as was her dream. Lori taught several years in public schools and later in San Diego Catholic Diocese schools where, among other accomplishments, she established and ran a wonderful and successful pre-school. Her ill and aging parents in Redondo began to need help, so Lori called in a caregiver and later dedicated herself to overseeing mom's late-in-life care following her father's passing. Lori managed the family estate transition with help from siblings and eventually moved her mother near home in San Diego until she passed away. While in her mother's care facility, Lori was inspired by a Music Therapist who joyfully helped the residents so much so, she lived another dream that over the years had already led her to create children's stories and book drafts. Her final working years were spent writing and publishing a full length novel titled "Together Young" under her pen name Laurel Kay, in which the reluctant, heroine musician was called to take on many family responsibilities and challenge herself in unforeseen ways. Mike was honored to support her work with proof readings. How like Lori to take on a new challenge and develop such a great story plot from imaginative writing and pieces of her own life. Through their years together, Lori and Mike not only worked hard but enjoyed the company of the many special people in their lives and traveling to visit relatives. They developed a strong affection for cruising but fell madly in love with relaxing and swimming on another favorite beach - on the west side of Maui. The sound of breaking waves was like soothing music to Lori's ear, just like her first home. Sightseeing was considered complete on the first couple of trips, after which their only needs were a bedroom next to the sand and plenty of towels and swimwear to use between meals. Lori deserved and enjoyed good years of reading and hobbies in true retirement while Mike finished his nearly 40 year Aerospace engineering and management career. Sadly and suddenly, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Following three years of hope and courage in treatment, Lori began hospice care in her beloved home from Mike and her caring nurses at Sharp. Even in this unkind illness, Lori gave herself over to God's will, showing again her strength and faith. Lori is survived by Mike Wesdell, her husband of nearly 36 years; sisters Kathy Wurzinger (Fritz) and Heidi Aichinger; brothers John Aichinger (Fariba), Bill Aichinger, and Peter Aichinger; sister-in-law Dagmar Aichinger, sister-in-law Donna Mezny (Lucky), and 18 nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Germany. Lori was predeceased by her parents Leo and Kathleen Aichinger and the first born sibling, her wonderful big brother Lee Aichinger. At present, quarantine restrictions cloud the timing of when we will celebrate Lori's funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Rancho Penasquitos. Lori held a strong devotion to prayer, especially the Rosary. Following a Rosary and prayer service at El Camino Cemetery in Sorrento Valley on May 8th, Lori will be blessed and interred in their Garden of the Resurrection to take her rest from all earthy cares and illness. Lori requests that no flowers be sent. Continuing and frequent offering of all prayers on Lori's behalf are appreciated, especially of the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet. Donations should be made to breast cancer research or to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Rancho Penasquitos. Lori is a sweet and beautiful soul and lady who will be sorely missed by Mike and all who knew her. May our loving and living God grant Lori peace and eternal life among the Saints! ...and heavenly breaking waves.





