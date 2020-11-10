Aug. 2, 1931 - Oct. 30, 2020 Lorie passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was born in El Sereno, CA and is survived by her husband, Frank Portanier; 5 children, Lorie, Cindy, Patrick, Michael and Brian; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family members. We all wish to thank the staff at Admiral Hospice for their care. Lorie was a nurse and donated her body to Harbor UCLA School of Medicine. Her Celebration of Life will be held after the holidays.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 10, 2020.