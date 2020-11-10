1/1
Lorie Blanche Pettit Portanier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aug. 2, 1931 - Oct. 30, 2020 Lorie passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was born in El Sereno, CA and is survived by her husband, Frank Portanier; 5 children, Lorie, Cindy, Patrick, Michael and Brian; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family members. We all wish to thank the staff at Admiral Hospice for their care. Lorie was a nurse and donated her body to Harbor UCLA School of Medicine. Her Celebration of Life will be held after the holidays.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved