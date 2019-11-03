|
|
Oct. 20, 1939 - Oct. 27, 2019 Lorraine Beckett, a kind and generous woman, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was 80 years old and a Torrance resident for more than 50 years. She was born in the Bronx and graduated from the Industrial Arts High School at age 16. She met her soul mate, Walter Beckett, in New York and together they traveled West with stops in New Mexico and Oklahoma eventually settling in Torrance, California. They were married for 56 years before Walter's passing in 2013. Lorraine was well known as a realtor, and was dedicated to finding the ideal home for her clients. Most of her business came from word of mouth and repeat clients, and many clients became lifelong friends. She loved to see movies and plays and to play games with friends and family. She also enjoyed reading, logic problems and other puzzles. Travel was always a passion and she traveled all over the world with her husband, neighbors, family and friends. Lorraine volunteered with many charities throughout her life including ICAN, Meals on Wheels, Words on Wheels, Arnold Elementary School and South Bay Vocational Center. She will be remembered for her vivid storytelling, optimism, kindness and generosity. Lorraine will be forever loved by her friends and family members: children, Gary Beckett, Lynn Beckett and Melinda Beckett-Maines (Thomas), her four grandchildren: Connor and Kiralynn Beckett-Lemus, Blake and Maxwell Beckett-Maines, and her sister, Gail Mills, niece, Suzy Sowder and nephew, David Batta.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 3, 2019