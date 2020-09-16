January 19, 1932 - September 13, 2020 Lorraine McLaughlin passed away in Fountain Valley, California on September 13, 2020. She was eighty-eight years old. Born on January 19, 1932 in Fresno, CA, she was raised in Oakland, CA by her adoptive parents, Harold and Marian Bobb. She attended U.C. Berkeley, was a Campfire Girl troop leader, a president of the Parent-Teacher Association in Redondo Beach, CA and a business owner. She is survived by her sons, John and Rob McLaughlin, their spouses Ria and Katie, and her daughter, Ellen Mooneyham and her husband Chip. She is also survived by three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A fiercely independent, humorous and intelligent woman, she will be deeply missed by family and the many friends that she made over the years.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store