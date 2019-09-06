|
10/30/1926 - 08/24/2019 It is with sadness that the family of Lorraine "Tosh" Stern announces her passing August 24, 2019 in Nevada. Born to parents Shizuka and Ae Kawaii in Tokyo, Japan on October 30, 1926. Her passion for hair styling brought "Tosh" to the United States in 1959. Tosh retired in 1998 and moved from the South Bay to Las Vegas. Loraine Tosh Stern is survived by children, Sherry Stern Mayman, Gary Mayman, Dorean Stern Ora, Randy Ora, and James Carl Stern. Her grandchildren; Nicole Mayman, Sean Mayman, Chadnie and Gabe Cole, Chase and Ashleigh Ora and great grandchildren Eva, Grayson and Finley Cole and Hutton and Hayes Ora. Tosh loved to travel, cook, opera, sewing and of course fashion, evidenced by her chic wardrobe and stylish hats. Born Toshiko Kawaii, this amazing woman overcame many obstacles, successfully raising 3 children as a single mom with incredible strength of character and pride. Her close and beloved family knew her best as "Gaga". She will be interned alongside her parents at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes in a private family ceremony in late October.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 6, 2019