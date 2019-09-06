Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Stern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Tosh Stern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Tosh Stern Obituary
10/30/1926 - 08/24/2019 It is with sadness that the family of Lorraine "Tosh" Stern announces her passing August 24, 2019 in Nevada. Born to parents Shizuka and Ae Kawaii in Tokyo, Japan on October 30, 1926. Her passion for hair styling brought "Tosh" to the United States in 1959. Tosh retired in 1998 and moved from the South Bay to Las Vegas. Loraine Tosh Stern is survived by children, Sherry Stern Mayman, Gary Mayman, Dorean Stern Ora, Randy Ora, and James Carl Stern. Her grandchildren; Nicole Mayman, Sean Mayman, Chadnie and Gabe Cole, Chase and Ashleigh Ora and great grandchildren Eva, Grayson and Finley Cole and Hutton and Hayes Ora. Tosh loved to travel, cook, opera, sewing and of course fashion, evidenced by her chic wardrobe and stylish hats. Born Toshiko Kawaii, this amazing woman overcame many obstacles, successfully raising 3 children as a single mom with incredible strength of character and pride. Her close and beloved family knew her best as "Gaga". She will be interned alongside her parents at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes in a private family ceremony in late October.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now