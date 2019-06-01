Nov. 9, 1923 - May 30, 2019 Louie passed away early Thursday morning after a 4 year battle with dementia. Louie was born in Aberdeen, WA. to Jack and Svita. He was their 4th child and the only child born to them in the U.S. Louie had a wonderful childhood, growing up in the Great Northwest. In 1938, during a visit to San Pedro, he met the love of his life, Rosemarie Vlahov. After joining the Navy in May, 1943, they married on Dec. 23, 1943 in San Pedro. Shortly after, he was deployed to serve as a seaman 1st Class on the Troop Ship SS Mormacport and sailed off to the South Pacific to fight in the Invasion of Saipan and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. Discharged in 1946, they welcomed their 1st child, Louie Jr. in Nov., 1946. Louie then went to work as a Commercial Fisherman, fishing Alaska, Mexico and locally. In Sept., 1951, they welcomed their 2nd child Jeanne. In 1955 he left the fishing industry and became a longshoreman (Local 13) and later a Marine Clerk (Local 63). He was a member of the San Pedro Elks Lodge and the Dalmatian American Club, where he loved spending time with his many friends. Louie is survived by his son, Louie Jr. (Patty) and grandson, Christopher Laspesa and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemarie and his sweet daughter, Jeanne. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Viewing will be held prior to mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary