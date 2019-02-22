|
|
4/2/1930 - 2/8/2019 On February 8th, 2019, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Louis Frederic Schutzenberger went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with stroke and Parkinson's at the age of 88. He will be greatly missed, yet we are thankful to know that he is now free from pain and disability. Louis Schutzenberger was born in Paris, France on April 2nd, 1930 to Jacques and Dorothy Schutzenberger. The family left France for America in 1933 and settled in the West Los Angeles area in 1934. Lou's father died of pancreatic cancer when he was 10. Lou went to prep school at George School in Pennsylvania, then entered the United States Air Force and served overseas in Europe. After leaving military service he attended Santa Monica City College and UCLA, graduating from UCLA with a bachelor's degree in Geology in 1956. In 1958, Lou met Sue Kirkgard at a church picnic and fell in love. Lou and Sue were married on April 10, 1959 and were married for almost 60 years. Lou and Sue moved to Palos Verdes in 1959 and lived in the same home until his death. Lou worked in the aerospace industry in Southern California for three decades, retiring from Hughes Aircraft Co. in 1989. Lou was always passionate about his hobbies and volunteer activities, including the French language and culture, photography, archery, and motorcycling. In his late 60s he fulfilled his lifelong desire to own and ride motorcycles and was active in the South Bay Indian Motorcycle club and the South Bay Black Sheep Harley-Davidsons for Christ. He volunteered at a local AIDS hospice and for the Salvation Army prison ministries for many years. Lou and Sue attended Rolling Hills Covenant Church in Palos Verdes. In 2012, Lou suffered a stroke and lost most of his mobility. He rested comfortably at home those final years. Lou is survived by his wife Sue, son Chris, daughter-in-law Lynda, and granddaughters Molly and Haley. The memorial service for Louis Schutzenberger will be Monday, Feb 25 at 11:00 AM at Rolling Hills Covenant Church, North Campus Chapel 2221 Palos Verdes Dr N, Rolling Hills Estates CA 90274. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190330-image-1.jpg,WL00190330-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 22, 2019