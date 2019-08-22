|
3/27/1924 - 8/13/2019 Louis J. Manzo was born on March 27, 1924 in Wilmington, California and went home with the Lord on August 13, 2019. He was born to Francisco and Natalia Manzo and his brothers and sisters who preceded him in death. He served his country in WWII where he received the Bronze Star for Courage under fire. He worked for Smart and Final in Vernon, California and retired after 44 years of service. He lived with his beautiful bride Ofelia (Padilla) Manzo in San Pedro. They just celebrated 63 years anniversary on July 28, 2019. He is also survived by his loving daughter Evie Markulis (Mark), devoted sons Vince (Terri), Larry, Tom (Tina) and seven grandchildren; Michael (Leah), Matthew (Patrick), Madeline, Karlie, Haley, Jared and Macie. He is also survived by Sister in Laws Sue Manzo, Marissa Manzo, Toni Silvas, as well as many nieces and nephews. The Rosary will be held at Holy Trinity Church in San Pedro in Friday, August 23 at 7:00PM. The funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00Am Graveside service to follow at Green Hulls Cemetery. The family would like to extend thanks and appreciation to their caregivers Marisa Collu and Taylor Moraga for providing excellent care with love and compassion. Louis was a loving husband, father and grandfather, uncle and friend. We were so very blessed to have had him in our lives and we are all better because of him. Fight On!
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 22, 2019