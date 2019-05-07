02/05/1948 - 05/03/2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Louise Antoinette Campbell on Friday morning May 3rd after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Louise is preceded in death by her father and mother, Anthony and Norine Estrada. Louise was born in San Pedro, CA on Feb. 5th, 1948 to Anthony Estrada and Norine Anderson Estrada. Louise attended Barton Hill and Crestwood St. Elementary School, Dodson Jr. High, and San Pedro High School. During her senior year, Louise worked for the phone company as an information operator. In 1966, after graduating, Louise worked for Palos Verdes School District as a secretary, and in 1967 Louise took a position at South Bay Union High School District as a personnel secretary. In 1976 at her high school reunion, Louise met an old friend and her husband to be Greg Campbell, and in 1978 they married. In 1980 Louise retired and became a home maker. Louise enjoyed cooking and baking especially during the holidays. Louise also joined The Assistance League of San Pedro, Las Primeras Auxiliary where she enjoyed very much the charity work of their organizations and served as two-time president. Louise was a very loving and caring person and she loved her family more than anything else, and most of all her loving husband Greg. Louise was beloved by her two nieces Lisa and Carrie who will greatly miss their "auntie". Louise was a great friend to have especially if you needed help. She will always be loved, remembered, and never forgotten. Louise is survived by her husband Greg, her brother Tony Estrada, sister Annette (Rick) Naranjo, nieces Lisa (Adam) Elliott and Carrie Naranjo. Stepsons Michael (Tina) Campbell and James (Christine) Campbell, great niece Preslie, great nephew Richie, step grandchildren Pierce and Vivian Campbell. A thank you to Torrance Memorial Hospice Care and caregiver Alyshia. Viewing to be held a McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro on Thursday May 9th 4-7pm. A Rosary will be at 9:30 am with a Funeral Mass at 10 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro on Friday May 10th at 10am. Published in Daily Breeze on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary