February 21, 1923 - March 29, 2019 Louise Lancaster passed away peacefully in her sleep in the wee hours of morning, March 29, 2019. Born in Cohoes, New York to Andrew and Marie (and older brother, Jim) Thompson, February 21, 1923. A move to Brooklyn when she was 11, after the death of her mother, Loulou became a huge Dodger fan scheduling her high school days to allow afternoons at Ebbett's field to cheer on "The Bums". She was a true "Trolley Dodger". Later, while studying at Syracuse University was interrupted by WWII, Loulou took a job as a draftsperson at Norden (NYC) where she met her foreman, Roger Lancaster, and they began courting and subsequent proposal, encouraged by her, they married in 1944. Settling in Connecticut, where all four of their children (Roger Jr., Patricia, Jeffrey and Mark) were born, a work opportunity for Roger precipitated their move West to Palos Verdes Estates in 1956... and the Dodgers followed shortly thereafter. Loulou took her role as mother seriously and joyfully, creating a home that was welcoming to all... surf club meetings, band practices, parties, were all commonplace. Her many activities at the Neighborhood Church, sewing groups, dedication to Meals on Wheels, all made life busy mixed with her love of golf, camping trips, skiing at Mammoth Mountain and sailing the Channel Islands on their 34' sailboat the Poohbah II. Loulou will always be remembered as kind, warm, fun loving, active, easy to laugh as a wonderful wife and mother. Loulou had 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all were welcomed anywhere she was, on land or on sea. Always a smile till her last day... A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 20 at 1:30 pm at the Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes 90274
Published in Daily Breeze on May 6, 2019