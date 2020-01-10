|
November 25th 1920 - January 5th 2020 Louise Saulvester passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of Sunday January 5th, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born in Jerome Arizona, came to California and settled in Inglewood with her family. Mother, Louise Mc Cluskey, Father, Andrew Mc Cluskey, brothers Dave and Bill Mc Cluskey, and her sister, Virginia Phillips. Louise graduated Inglewood high school in 1937 and she married the love of her life, Earl Saulvester. They were married for over 60 years, unfortunately Earl passed away in 2001. Her first job was at Rexall Pharmacy for 30-years, her second job was with the Teamsters for 18-years and her third job at Rusher Air Conditioning in Torrance for 30-years, where she retired in 2017 at the age of 97. She enjoyed walks around the neighborhood, cooking, knitting, trips to the beach, being involved with her extended family and friend to anyone she met. She is survived by her niece, Donna Rusher and great nephew, Scott Rusher. Services will be held at 10am Saturday January 11th at Inglewood Mortuary, 1206 Centinela Avenue, Inglewood 310-677-8137
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 10, 2020