Lucien Jean Boyer, age 95, of Torrance, California, passed away on August 10, 2020. Lu, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Los Angeles on April 2, 1925, and was a first-generation Angeleno, born to Louis Boyer of Montreal, Canada, and Marie Louise Boyer of Bordeaux, France. His younger brother, Edward Boyer, predeceased him in 2013. A graduate of Inglewood High School Class of 1943, Lu was a Navy veteran of World War II, serving in the South Pacific. He spent his professional career in the aerospace industry in Southern California, developing a life-long interest in aviation, restoring vintage war planes and flying model airplanes. All things mechanical fascinated him, including car repair, watch and clock repair, public address technology, and vintage & model trains. Planes, trains and automobiles were his passion and hobbies. He also developed a deep interest in Japanese culture, including language lessons, cuisine and gardening. As a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, he served as the sound technician, recording services for members confined to home, special events, and weddings. Lu is survived by his devoted wife, Drusilla "Dru", with whom he shared almost 73 years of happy memories, beginning with their garden wedding; daughters, Yvonne (husband, Leonard) and Dawn (husband, David); grandchildren Brian, Lisa, and Weston; and three great grandchildren. Lu Boyer was universally known for his kindness, his smile, generosity and comforting hugs. Private family services will be held and his ashes will be interred at Inglewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2706 W. 182nd St, Torrance, CA 90504.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store