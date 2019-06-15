5/14/1920 - 6/06/2019 On June 6th Mom left us to be with Dad and her grandson in Heaven. Lucille is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Mike Savar and her Grandson, Casey Wallis. Lucille was born in Los Angeles, CA on May 14, 1920 to Leo & Kate Miletich. On May 14th Mom celebrated her 99th birthday with all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins and friends. Mom & Dad were married in March 1947 and moved to San Pedro where they raised their children. Mom was a secretary at South Shores Elementary School for over 10 years. After several trips to Europe, Hawaii and Dad's retirement they enjoyed many cruises and trips to Las Vegas. Mom and Dad were active members of the Dalmatian-American Club for over 50 years and attended nearly every event. Mom is a Past-President of the Dalmatian-American Women's Auxiliary. Lucille is survived by her son, Mitchell, daughters Kathaleen Wallis and Sonja Seel; grandchildren Michelle (Dennis) Graff, Tom Dragich, Lori (John) Shuman, Kristi (Mike) Walters, Jeffrey Savar, Kimberly Wallis (Scott Harris), Kevin Wallis (Katie); great-grandchildren Basil Samara, Zak Samara, Colton Walters, Logan Walters, Jacob Graff, Tatiana Parra, Anissa Carlston, Hailey Wallis, Drew Wallis, Canaan Harris and Scarlet Lowrence; Best Man & Maid of Honor at her wedding Ljubo (103) and Mary (93) Matulich. Special thanks to Mom's caregivers Erica, Luz and David. Visitation will be June 21st 4-7:30 pm at Green Hills Mortuary. Memorial Services will be on June 22nd at 11 am at The Historic Church at Green Hills Cemetery with internment in the Pacifica Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dalmatian-American Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. Green Hills Mortuary, Rancho Palos Verdes Published in Daily Breeze on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary