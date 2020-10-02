08/09/1938 - 09/17/2020 Lucy Maynez passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was 82 years old. Lucy was born in Marfa, Texas to Enrique and Beatrice Garcia. Her family moved to the Harbor Area when she was just 4 years old. She attended San Pedro High School and graduated Summer 1957. On June 28, 1958 she married the love of her life Gilbert "Givie" Maynez. They raised two daughters and were happily married for 36 years. Lucy was owner/operator of the Nail Scene Salon in Lomita for 20 years until her retirement in 1994. She eventually got recruited to work for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and worked for three more years. She enjoyed every minute of it and made long lasting friendships. She also was a member of the Wednesday Club in San Pedro and The Sunshine Club in Wilmington. She loved traveling with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gilbert Maynez; parents, Enrique and Beatrice Garcia and sister, Gloria Lomeli. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Jeannette (Randy) Barcinas and Cindy Maynez-Miller: grandchildren, Rene Miller, Cheri Miller, Matthew Barcinas and Aaron Barcinas; Sister, Patricia (Ray) Mendoza; Great-grandchildren, Rene Miller Jr. and Lyla Talavera: Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Lucy will be very deeply missed by all her family & friends. A private graveside service will be held in her honor.





