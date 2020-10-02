1/2
Lucy G. Maynez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
08/09/1938 - 09/17/2020 Lucy Maynez passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was 82 years old. Lucy was born in Marfa, Texas to Enrique and Beatrice Garcia. Her family moved to the Harbor Area when she was just 4 years old. She attended San Pedro High School and graduated Summer 1957. On June 28, 1958 she married the love of her life Gilbert "Givie" Maynez. They raised two daughters and were happily married for 36 years. Lucy was owner/operator of the Nail Scene Salon in Lomita for 20 years until her retirement in 1994. She eventually got recruited to work for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and worked for three more years. She enjoyed every minute of it and made long lasting friendships. She also was a member of the Wednesday Club in San Pedro and The Sunshine Club in Wilmington. She loved traveling with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gilbert Maynez; parents, Enrique and Beatrice Garcia and sister, Gloria Lomeli. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Jeannette (Randy) Barcinas and Cindy Maynez-Miller: grandchildren, Rene Miller, Cheri Miller, Matthew Barcinas and Aaron Barcinas; Sister, Patricia (Ray) Mendoza; Great-grandchildren, Rene Miller Jr. and Lyla Talavera: Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Lucy will be very deeply missed by all her family & friends. A private graveside service will be held in her honor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved