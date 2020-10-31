Sept. 9, 1924 - Oct. 22, 2020 Lucy Mary Esposito, 96, beloved Wife and Mother, passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2020 surrounded by family and her Labrador Guardian Angel, Bella, after living a full and rich life that was the epitome of the American Dream. She was born on the second floor of a two-story duplex at 621 1/2 W 11th Street in San Pedro on September 9, 1924 to parents Nicola and Carmela Curci who had immigrated to the United States in 1920 from their native island of Ischia, Italy. Lucy is survived by her son, Augustine, daughter, Julie, niece-in-law, Angeline Burch, niece, Ann Marie Fischer and numerous cousins, grand nieces and grand nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 61 years, Jim, and her brothers, Henry, Carmen and Anthony. Lucy spent her entire life in San Pedro and in 1944 found her dream job as an Italian speaking sales clerk at downtown's San Pedro Hardware on Sixth Street. In the days before shopping malls and the internet, brides actually touched the gifts they selected for their bridal registry. Later in life, she also worked at the classic San Pedro shops of Coopers, Reginas and Tolberts. In 1949, her neighbor, Jim Esposito, returning from service in Japan after the war, decided to hop the backyard fence to ask the girl next door to go out for an evening together. Their first date was to Westwood driving his brother's brand-new Lincoln Cosmopolitan to see the movie "Enchanted Cottage" starring Robert Young and Dorothy McGuire. It must have made a good impression as Lucy and Jim were married on November 19, 1949 in the original Mary Star of the Sea Church at 9th and Centre Street. They were blessed with their son and daughter who grew up in the "Wonder Years" of the 1950's. After their children were grown, Lucy and Jim would travel to Hawaii, Palm Springs and Las Vegas with their lifelong friends, Rose and Ray Deeter. The lounge shows in Las Vegas featured all the greats including her favorite, Frank Sinatra. She jokingly said "he could his park his slippers under the bed anytime!". In later years, Jim, Lucy, and their lifetime friends Phil and Bea Guglielmo became the ""Four Musketeers" of the 5:15 Mass at Mary Star and afterwards enjoyed dinner at Carrows Restaurant on Western Avenue. Their Depression Era up-bringing said a $1 per person tip would be just fine! Lucy was a kind and generous person who was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. She was a fabulous cook and loved making raviolis and Braided Italian Easter Bread Casadils with her dear friend, Jennie Mihaljevich. Everyone wanted her recipe for biscottis (with the secret ingredient, anise oil! ) and her lasagna was the best. Whenever friends or family came over for dinner or the holidays they treated to a multi-course Italian banquet and even received "Care Packages" of left-overs. John and Tony Trani and their wives would be standing at the door waiting for her salami stuffed potato croquettes. Que delizioso!! After Jim's passing in 2011, Lucy lived in her home with her Guardian Angel, Bella, always by her side. They shared tiny slices of toast together every morning. She showed her continued love to her children by preparing nightly dinners well into her nineties and always looked forward to Saturday dining out after the 5:15 Mass. Our Family would like to thank the nurses at Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital in San Pedro and especially Lucy's caregivers, Letty and Minda, for their kind devotion to her needs. Thank You, Mom, for all your Love and may You and Jim enjoy your "Enchanted Cottage" in the glorious meadows of Heaven for the Rest of Eternity. You deserve it. Memorial Service will be at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Thursday, November 5. at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Please sign the guestbook mcnerneysmortuary.com
.