April 12th 1928 - December 14th 2019 Luella Elliott passed away peacefully at her home of 50 years. Born in Ohio and raised in Minnesota along with her 8 siblings Lue as a teenager would move to California and eventually marry the man of her dreams Harold Elliott. Together they would raise 1 daughter Laurie (Elliott) Lehmer and 3 sons Richard, Robert and Christopher Elliott. Lue was a active member of the community as a volunteer hospital Candy Striper, voting pole supervisor and usher at the Torrance Culture Arts center. She was very proud of her Swedish heritage a true Dodger fan and was also gifted with a beautiful singing voice. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Jan. 18th at the First Christain Church 2930 El Dorado St. Torrance Ca. 90503
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 12, 2020