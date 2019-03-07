9/26/1934 - 3/1/2019 Luis Montano Rubio, the son of Luis and Manuela Rubio, passed away on March 1st, 2019 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Grace, and his parents. Luis was born on September 26th, 1934 in Douglas, Arizona. He married Grace Hargett in 1954. They lived in Carson for almost 50 years and moved to Long Beach to be closer to their girls. Luis was a longshoreman with ILWU Local 13 for several years before becoming a foreman with Local 94. He loved to travel and spend time with his family and many friends. Luis is survived by his two daughters, Diane Swims and Debbie Karmelich, his four grandchildren, Brian and Matt Swims, Christopher Karmelich, and Jennifer and her husband, Brian Bush. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10th, at Green Hills Mortuary from 4 – 8pm. Mass will be held on Monday, March 11th at 9:45am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro. Internment will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00191740-image-1.jpg,WL00191740-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary