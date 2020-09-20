Aug 6, 1951 - Apr 24, 2020 Luz P. Dominguez, 68, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Torrance Memorial Hospital due to Congestive Heart Failure. She is survived by her husband, Jesus C. Dominguez of 44 years; her two children, Andres and Cristal; her four grandchildren Joel, Vincent, Cristian, Gabriel; and her four siblings, Yolie, Teri, Rick, and Arturo. Luz was born on August 6, 1951 in Torrance, California to Guadalupe and Rose Trujillo. She was the eldest of five children. Luz being the oldest was always there for her siblings as well as their children for whatever need at any given time. She set a good example for school and college for her siblings. She was a 1969 graduate of Redondo Union High School. In her high school days, she enjoyed playing softball and did very well in all her classes. She even won a scholarship to UCLA. In her older years Luz worked at TRW before starting her career in 1992 as an Administrative Assistant for Adams Middle School in Redondo Beach. She continued working there until her retirement in 2009. Luz was a wonderful wife, mother, and Nana. She was happiest when surrounded by those she loved. Luz was smart, funny, loving, strong and opinionated. She was a foodie and lover of nature and camping. She appreciated the things that made California a great state, she took pride in family who chose to serve our country. Luz kept her cultural heritage alive through family traditions and stories that continue to be passed down not only to her children but to theirs as well. She enjoyed music of all kinds, like that of Barry White, Bill Withers, Celia Cruz, and even Pit Bull. Luz and her husband would often take off to Tijuana for breakfast, to walk and shop, and listen to mariachi music. Luz loved flowers and butterflies and taking rides to the beach. She liked the sound of the waves and the smell of salt in the air, she liked when the leaves would change color and when the air became crisp. She loved the holidays like Halloween and seeing all the cute kids dressed up or driving through the 76 Refinery and getting caramel corn. She especially loved Christmas. Making ornaments every year, the smell of a Noble fir tree, the beauty in all the lights, all the holiday movies like Mr. Scrooge, Charlie Brown Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life. She was also a great baker. She enjoyed making everyone's favorite goodies like peanut brittle, carrot cake, cookies and cranberry jello to name a few. She had many hobbies such as crafting, crocheting, and reading. Luz was the heart and glue of our family and she will forever be missed. Private services wiill be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Hermosa Beach, CA with Fr. Paul officiating. Burial to follow at Pacific Crest Cemetery. Visit Rice Center's website www.lafuneral.com
