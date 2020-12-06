It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Lynn Gary "Bud" Weiser at the age of 86. Lynn was born February 3, 1934 in Carlisle, PA and passed away on October 1, 2020 at his home in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Lynn was predeceased by his parents, John Solomon Weiser and Pauline Loretta Starner Weiser, and his younger sister, Sandra Faith Weiser Arnold. Lynn is survived by his wife, May Evelyn Botha Weiser; his daughters, Ronel Stephnie Huth and husband, Steven Huth, Paula Lorel Jones and husband, Jeff Jones, and Landi Mae Weiser and partner, Matthew Lucero; his grandchildren, Stefnie Lorel Howley and husband, Brandon Howley, Christina Lynn Brodland and husband Daniel Brodland, and Davis Oliver Dailey; his three great-grandchildren, Nellie May and Lakelyn Howley and Bane Brodland; and his brother, Douglas James Weiser. Lynn graduated from Swatara Township High School in 1951. His first full-time job was a server at the Blue Pig Restaurant on Hershey Road. He then attended Dickinson College. Lynn served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era, receiving training for deep sea hard hat construction diving. This skill enabled him to become one of the few people in the world with the ability to weld under water. Most of his career as a construction diver was with Parker Diving Service, a company that provided diving services world wide. They developed a service to keep ships operating when a broken propeller blade would have forced them into port. Lynn was one of the few divers who could preform this difficult and dangerous task. He worked all over the world, including one assignment in which he actually flew around the world. While working in South Africa, he met his wife. After his retirement, Lynn stayed involved in his union's meetings and in contact with Mr. Parker, assisting him with a diving exhibit at the Los Angeles Maritime Museum. He was an active investor in real estate and loved to discuss investments and politics. Although Lynn made his home in California, living in the Los Angeles suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes, he stayed in close contact with his family in central Pennsylvania and visited there often. He was very involved with his family and extended family. He loved watching his daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow up. He also flew to Pennsylvania often to attend events of nieces and nephews. Lynn was a loving presence in the lives of his entire family and he will be greatly missed by all.





