10/20/1965 - 12/21/2019 Margaret was born to Jack and Diana McIntyre of Palos Verde Estates. She attended schools in PVE and earned 2 scholarships and honors at PV High graduation. She attended UCSB and earned honors there also. While at UCSB she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma and did a semester in Spain. She had a double major in Spanish and Business and earned a CPA as well. Her first job was with Deloitte and Touche and she later worked for private business. She loved to backpack in the eastern Sierras and travel. She went to Europe the summer between her Jr. and Sr. year of high school, and went to Ecuador the summer before as an AFS exchange student. She also traveled to Indonesia and South Africa. In 2005 she married Erkki Hanson and lived in Laguna Beach where she was the Deputy City Treasurer for several years She bravely fought Melanoma cancer for eight years. She leaves her husband Erkki; her sisters, Nancy McIntyre Miller and Betsy McIntyre McManus; her mother, Diana Ryan McIntyre; and nieces, Kelly McManus, Brooke Miller Trippett and two nephews, Casey Miller, and John McManus. She was preceded in death by her father, C. John (Jack) McIntyre and her brother, Daniel Duncan McIntyre. If you wish to donate in her honor, please send a check to the John Wayne Cancer Institute, 2121 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404 or you can donate online
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 1, 2020