"Manny" Magno Antonio De La Cruz, a retired accountant and longtime resident of Carson, California, died peacefully on August 26, 2020 at the age of 82. Manny is survived by his beautiful wife, Nellie; his sister Marcela Cancio; his brother, Erlando De La Cruz Jr; his children Alison, Tony, and Marcie; his children-in-law Devin, Belay, Maya, Julie and Ellen; his grandchildren Marley, Mary-Jane, Maya, and Isla, beloved dogs: Lucy and Copper and many nieces and nephews. Manny was born in Manila on June 13, 1938 to Erlando Caber De La Cruz Sr. and Maria Santos Calalang De La Cruz. Manny immigrated to the United States in 1969 landing in Los Angeles, CA, the country that would be his home for the next 51 years. Manny, a Catholic, was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He had an amazing ability to engage people and befriend strangers wherever he went. He would often share respect, enthusiasm, and kindness to fellow parents and fans at school events, basketball leagues or at performances by his children, grandchildren, nieces, or nephews. The De La Cruz family will hold a Life Celebration on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 6 pm via Zoom in Los Angeles, CA for relatives and friends around the world to view. The De La Cruz family is eternally grateful to Manny's team of dedicated nurses and doctors who cared for him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the "Feed the Frontliners" Campaign to help his family continue to support all those at the frontlines who continue to provide love, compassion, and service during these unprecedented times. Learn more: www.theparksfinest.com
or donate directly: https://www.gofundme.com/f/feed-the-frontliners-project