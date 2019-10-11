Home

Born in Veddige, Sweden in May 1935. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her 4 children on September 25, 2019. Steve Vilicich, husband of 45 years, passed in 2005. She was and always will be an expression of love whose move of Heaven on Earth will be missed by many. Mass honoring her is Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:00am at St. Mark's Church, 1147 Discovery Street, San Marcos, CA 92078 followed by a Celebration Lunch, 11:30am at The Lodge at Lake San Marcos Pavilion, 1105 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 11, 2019
