Manfred David Borks August 6, 1929 - May 4, 2019
After a lifetime of adventures, Manny passed away in Huntington Beach just shy of his 90th birthday. He would say that he lived a full and interesting life, made good friends, and had very few regrets.
Having lost his mother too soon, Manny was raised by his father, Arthur, who instilled confidence, self sufficiency, a pioneering spirit, and a double dose of independence.
Growing up in Los Angeles, Manny loved the Southern California lifestyle of open roads, endless beaches, cars, and girls! He attended Van Nuys and Hollywood High Schools before joining the Navy where he served as a Naval Aviation Electronics Technician then in the KoreanWar on the Radar and Navigation Combat Aircrew.
Manny would later complete studies at UCLA and ETI obtaining his Doctor of Science. By 1960 he had met and married his sweetheart school teacher Shirley, had two daughters; Kathleen and Christine, and designed and built the family home in Palos Verdes after his first house fell peril to the Portuguese Bend Landslide. He was an amazing husband, phenomenal father, and selfless provider. They would enjoy life in Palos Verdes for nearly 50 more years.
Southern California was booming and Manny flourished joining Douglas Aircraft, Philco Corp, and Hoffman Laboratories. During these years he honed his technical skills becoming an expert in electronic engineering, military avionics, weapon systems, radar, and microwave applications. Recognizing he was at the forefront of the technical revolution he partnered with like minded thinkers to create niche companies specializing in consulting and developing chemicals, solder, metals, bus bars, and electronic circuitry needed in new product applications to fuel the fierce demand that would follow.
His companies were successful and personally fulfilling, allowing Manny to solve industry problems, promote US trade, and invent useful products which would be his life-long passion. His work also included frequent travel to Asia where his partners and associates there would become cherished lifelong friends.
Single again later in life Manny continued to thrive as he passionately enjoyed many interests and hobbies often turning them into research projects and innovations or lending his expertise to industry by occasionally writing technical and informational papers or consulting on programs for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, National Geographic, and others.
He was also an extremely generous man. He funded countless business ventures, projects, and the educations of those he hoped would work hard, prosper, and appreciate the journey to success in life as he had.
A self proclaimed provocateur, Manny will be fondly remembered for his playful sarcastic humor, gregarious laughter, no-nonsense common sense, fantastic stories, incredible experiences, thoughtful mentoring and for his willingness to assist anyone anytime- if stranded at 2:00am in the middle of nowhere he'd not only come at once but bring tools and fix your car too! You could always count on Manny.
Toward the end Manny barely slowed down. His zest for life was contagious. All were welcome to join in his frequent explorations and adventures, the object being to seek out fun with happy, interesting, and friendly people like himself to spend good times with. Manny's mantra, "Iki Masho!" LET'S GO and have fun!
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 2, 2019