Manuel MONTEZ, age 88, of Wilmington, California passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Manuel was born September 3, 1931 in Los Angeles California to Ignacio and Catalina Montez. Manuel served in the Army during the Korean War. He received many honors and medals for his service. Manuel enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved going to his grandkids and great-grandkids birthday parties. Manuel spent the later part of his life at the Wilmington VFW Post 2967 serving in many different positions and serving as an Honor Guard; he was part of the VFW Post 2967 for 23 years. Manuel is survived by his spouse, Connie Montez; son Danny Montez (Vanessa); daughter Terri Tabag (Mario); and son Eddie Montez (Betty). He leaves behind his precious grandchildren: Dino, Mandi, Carlos, Mike, Julieta, Craig, Carin, Trisha, Christina, Eddie and Sabrina; 23 Great-Grand Children and 7 Great- Great Grandchildren to cherish in his memory. Manuel was preceded in death by brother Louie; brother Vincent; sister Vergie; brother Nick and brother Jake.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Wilmington located at 1640 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, California. The viewing is limited to immediate family only but it will be streamed online at www.funerariadelangelwilmington.com.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday August 14, 2020 at 10am at St. Peter and Paul Catholic church located at 515 W. Opp Street, Wilmington, California. followed by burial at Green Hills Memorial Park located at 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Funerariadelangelwilmington.com
for the MONTEZ family.