1/1
Marcella Knowles Schott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dec. 11, 1942 - Aug. 17, 2020 Marcella passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 with her husband at her side. She leaves behind her husband, Richard and a son, Eric. She also leaves behind a brother, a sister and a niece who reside in Florida. She had resided in San Pedro for 44 years. Marcella was born in Jacksonville, Florida and grew up in nearby Green Cove Springs. She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Speech Therapy. In 1965, she came to California and went to work for LAUSD as a Speech Pathologist. She retired in 2001. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband and playing bridge. She was a long time active member of the Peninsula East Social Club, the Torrance Women's Club, the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club and the San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild. She also belonged to the Peck Park Seniors and the Torrance Y Seniors. Marcella is fondly remembered by those in her life for her infectious positive attitude by her colleagues and many friends. She has been described as having integrity, strength, devotion, compassion and a keen sense of humor. A Memorial service will be held at later time. We kindly ask that memorial contributions should be made to the San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved