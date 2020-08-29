Dec. 11, 1942 - Aug. 17, 2020 Marcella passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 with her husband at her side. She leaves behind her husband, Richard and a son, Eric. She also leaves behind a brother, a sister and a niece who reside in Florida. She had resided in San Pedro for 44 years. Marcella was born in Jacksonville, Florida and grew up in nearby Green Cove Springs. She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Speech Therapy. In 1965, she came to California and went to work for LAUSD as a Speech Pathologist. She retired in 2001. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband and playing bridge. She was a long time active member of the Peninsula East Social Club, the Torrance Women's Club, the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club and the San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild. She also belonged to the Peck Park Seniors and the Torrance Y Seniors. Marcella is fondly remembered by those in her life for her infectious positive attitude by her colleagues and many friends. She has been described as having integrity, strength, devotion, compassion and a keen sense of humor. A Memorial service will be held at later time. We kindly ask that memorial contributions should be made to the San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild.





