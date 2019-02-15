|
Marcella Virginia Figueroa
June 26, 1944 -
February 9, 2019
Marcella passed away on February 9th at the age of 74 in her home with her daughter by her side. She was born in Fort Stanton, New Mexico to Marcelina and Rafael Gameroz and raised in both San Pedro and Wilmington, CA. Marcella was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Figueroa, son-in-law, Raymond Maese, granddaughters Melia and Kaia Maese, sister, Marie Gameroz, brother, Ralph Gameroz and many nieces and nephews. A rosary will held at 7pm on Monday, February 18th at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro. A memorial mass in celebration of her life will be held at Mary Star of the Sea Church in San Pedro on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:30am. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 15, 2019