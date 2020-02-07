|
Marel Fern LaRoque Fields, 85, of Long Beach, Calif., died on Saturday, January 11 at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. Marel is survived by her sons, Ralph (Ayde) Espino of Long Beach, and Jonathan Fields of Playa Vista; her three grandchildren, Ren‚e (Kenneth) Gotcher of Castle Rock, Colo., Marel Marie Espino of Long Beach, and Antonio Fields of Playa Vista; her three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Claire, and Elise Gotcher of Castle Rock; siblings, Frances "Tiny" Chuba of Long Beach, Clifford "Sonny" (Anitra) LaRoque of Placentia, and Catherine (Robert) Kondo of Huntington Beach; and ten nieces and nephews. Marel was preceded in death by her parents, Luciano LaRoque and Frances Cox LaRoque; her husband, Alvin Fields; siblings, Marcial Evans LaRoque, Lucien "Donny" LaRoque, and Dorothy Lillian LaRoque; and nephew, Steven Chuba. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at The Pacific Condominiums, 850 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Funeraria del Angel Wilmington 310-834-8531 www.funerariadelangelwilmington.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 7, 2020